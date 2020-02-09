Grimes leads No. 25 Houston in 76-43 win over Wichita State

Recommended Video:

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds, DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 Houston beat Wichita State 76-43 on Sunday.

Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars have won seven of eight and took over sole possession of first place in the AAC.

Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5). The Shockers have lost three straight.

The Cougars shot 50% and outrebounded Wichita State 44-30. The Shockers shot 26% and were 2 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Houston outscored the Shockers 32-12 over a 16-minute stretch of the first half to take a 38-17 lead on a jumper by Sasser with a minute remaining. Jarreau had eight points to lead the run, and Grimes had seven points.

The Cougars led 38-18 at the half, and the Shockers never got closer than 18 in the second half.

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) drives around Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) drives around Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Grimes leads No. 25 Houston in 76-43 win over Wichita State 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers have lost five straight to Houston. The 18 first-half points were a season low for points in a half for Wichita State. It was Wichita State’s largest defeat since February 2003, when it lost by 35 to Southern Illinois.

Houston: The Cougars allowed a season low for points in a half. Houston had 14 assists on 29 made field goals. The Cougars had a 30-20 advantage in points in the paint and 30-12 advantage in bench points.

JARREAU RETURNS

Jarreau returned after serving a one-game suspension on Thursday for biting Cincinnati’s Mamoudou Diarra on Feb. 1. Jarreau came off the bench after starting the previous six games before his suspension.

UP NEXT

Wichita State travels to Central Florida on Thursday.

Houston visits South Florida on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25