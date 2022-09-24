Gronowski throws 4 TD passes in South Dakota State win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw a career-high four touchdown passes and South Dakota State defeated Missouri State 28-14 on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener matching top-five FCS teams.

Gronowski threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Zach Heins and 40 yards to Jadon Janke to snap a fourth-quarter tie. Gronowski's first-quarter TD pass to Jadon Janke was good for a 7-0 halftime lead that he extended with a 13-yard toss to Jaxon Janke — Jadon's brother — in the third quarter. It's the sixth time the brothers have each caught TD passes in the same game.

The Bears (2-2, 1-0) rallied with Jacardia Wright's 15-yard run and Jason Shelley's 67-yard pass to Raylen Sharpe in the third quarter.

Gronowski was 22-of-29 passing with Heins finishing with 127 yards receiving and Jadon Janke 102 for the Jackrabbits (3-1, 1-0).

Shelley threw for 357 yards in a 38-27 loss to 10th-ranked Arkansas last week and went over 6,000 for his career on Saturday after a 19-of-29 passing day for 185 yards with two interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2