This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Phil Long/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.