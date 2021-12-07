Guentzel scores twice, Crosby once as Pens top Kraken 6-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday night.
Jeff Carter scored 1:47 into the game and Crosby followed with his fourth goal at 4:42 by finishing a shot from the blue line from Guentzel. Heinen scored on a wrist shot moments later to leave the expansion Kraken stunned at the early onslaught.