Gurianov has 2 goals for Stars in 4-1 win over Blue Jackets

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov had his first two-goal game of the season, Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski also scored and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for a much-needed 4-1 win Thursday night.
The defending Western Conference champion Stars, who are in sixth place in the Central Division, went ahead for good when Jason Dickinson assisted on goals by Gurianov and Heiskanen just more than a minute apart late in the second period for a 2-1 lead.
STEPHEN HAWKINS