Gut-Behrami wins elusive gold in worlds opener, Shiffrin 3rd ERIC WILLEMSEN, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 7:53 a.m.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami dashed to gold in the women’s super-G at the skiing world championships Thursday, and Mikaela Shiffrin took bronze in her first speed race in more than a year.
Gut-Behrami mastered the sun-bathed Olympia delle Tofane course to finally win the only medal missing from her storied career.