HRs rally Dodgers past Diamondbacks 4-3 in 11 to avoid sweep

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson watches the flight of his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson watches the flight of his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close HRs rally Dodgers past Diamondbacks 4-3 in 11 to avoid sweep 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep.

In a frightening scene, Dodgers reliever Dustin May was hit in the head by a line drive and stayed down for a few anxious moments in the middle of a hushed ballpark. But the pitcher ultimately stood up, was checked by a trainer and walked off the field without help.

Russell Martin and David Freese also hit solo shots for the NL West leaders, who stopped Arizona's six-game winning streak. Los Angeles raised its season total to 238 homers, a franchise record.

Pederson led off the 11th and sent a full-count pitch from Taylor Clarke (4-5) high into the right field seats for his 28th home run. Bellinger's 43rd of the year came with one out in the ninth off Andrew Chafin.

Pedro Baez got three outs for his first save of the season.

The Diamondbacks, chasing an NL wild card, had runners on second and third with two outs in the 10th against winner Casey Sadler (4-0), but Jarrod Dyson grounded out softly to second base. Arizona was unable to complete its first four-game sweep of the Dodgers.

The shaggy-haired May was struck on the right side of his head by Jake Lamb's line drive in the fourth. The ball caromed into shallow left field for a two-run single.

Josh Rojas gave Arizona a 3-2 lead later in the inning when he bounced a single up the middle to drive in Eduardo Escobar.

Freese, who started at first base after coming off the injured list, homered in the first off starter Alex Young in his first game since July 24.

Young worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Ross Stripling, also off the Dodgers' injured list after missing 34 games, got the start and pitched three scoreless innings before giving way to May, who was charged with three runs and four hits.

TWIN KILLER

Dodgers second baseman Jedd Gyorko started three double plays in the first four innings.

NEW FACES

Both teams made several moves as major league rosters expanded.

The Dodgers didn't call up anyone from the minors despite the buzz over top prospect Gavin Lux, who is thriving at Triple-A Oklahoma City. They activated Striping, Freese and reliever Dylan Floro from the 10-day injured list.

Freese was lifted for a pinch-hitter, Matt Beaty, in the sixth. Floro worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks added right-handers Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier, infielder Kevin Cron, catcher Caleb Joseph, outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-hander Robby Scott from Triple-A Reno. All have major league experience with the Diamondbacks or elsewhere.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Tyler White (upper back strain) and LHP Scott Alexander (forearm inflammation) will not return this season.

Diamondbacks: INF Ketel Marte returned to the lineup after being out with a nagging hamstring injury the past two games, expect for a pinch-hit at-bat Saturday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (11-3, 3.03 ERA) starts Monday against Colorado.

Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake (10-10, 4.36 overall) gets the ball Monday at home against San Diego. He is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA for Arizona since being acquired from Seattle in a trade.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports