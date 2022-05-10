HS update: Pearson medals twice to lead golf team

Tyler Pearson twice earned medalist honors for Shelton in victories over Amity and Hamden. Pearson shot a 40 when Shelton defeated Amity 170-178 at the par 36 course at the Tradition Golf Club at Oak Lane. Vin DeFeo finished at 42, Cam St. Pierre 44 and Nate Eckert 44. Person and DeFeo shared the top spot with 38s in the 162-187 win against Hamden at Brownson Country Club. St. Pierre 39 and Eckert 47 helped the Gaels improve to 6-1.
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
Recommended