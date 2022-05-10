HS update: Pearson medals twice to lead golf team

Tyler Pearson twice earned medalist honors for Shelton in victories over Amity and Hamden. Pearson shot a 40 when Shelton defeated Amity 170-178 at the par 36 course at the Tradition Golf Club at Oak Lane. Vin DeFeo finished at 42, Cam St. Pierre 44 and Nate Eckert 44. Person and DeFeo shared the top spot with 38s in the 162-187 win against Hamden at Brownson Country Club. St. Pierre 39 and Eckert 47 helped the Gaels improve to 6-1.

Julia Krijgsman had a double and Rachel Kiman hit a triple when Shelton topped Sacred Heart Academy. Shelton is 4-4. SHA 4-6.

Boys’ volleyball

The Gaels lost a 3-1 decision to a 10-4 Xavier squad. Alex Mallozzi had 18 digs and nine kills, Evan Murrell nine digs and a clock, Thomas Kopec 12 digs, nine kills and an assist and Nate Foss 13 digs and two aces for Shelton, now 9-3.

Baseball

Top-ranked Amity scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Gaels 9-2 on Monday. Shelton’s starting pitcher Dylan Ziegler went 5.2 innings, striking out 8, allowing three earned runs. Amity is 13-0. Shelton 9-5.

Boys’ tennis

Lyman Hall edged Shelton 4-3. Singles: Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Adam Klein 6-1, 6-0; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Chase Graber 6-0, 6-1; Ben Rhodes (S) def. Anshul Patel 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 10-5 (super tie-break); Caiden McManus (LH) def. Anthony Rivera 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Jack Mackriak and Jack Parks (S) def. Joe Marrone and Nate Rininger (LH) 6-0, 6-0; Eddie Granados and Ryan Ouloul (S) def. Parth Patel and Kevin Duong (LH) 7-5, 6-2; Pablo Dominguez Solis and Richard Yeung (LH) def. Prem Shah and Kevin Foley 6-4, 6-0.