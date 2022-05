Rachel Kiman had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Gaels to a 3-2 SCC win over Amity. Julia Krijgsman got the win as Shelton moved to 10-5. Sadie Balocca had a double.

Shelton beat Lyman Hall 5-2. Singles: Gianna Draghi (LH) defeats Samantha McCook (S) 6-3, 6-0; Emily Cacchillo (S) defeats Sophia Donath (LH) 6-3, 6-0; Julie Fredricksen (LH) defeats Daniella Barry (S) 6-1, 6-0; Lia Sheehy (S) defeats Macy Buccheri (LH) 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Gisele Moonrose and Jamie Abate (S) defeat Emilie Weir and Emma Jacobs (LH) 6-1, 6-1; Rachel Morrow and Jasmine Rossetti (S) defeat Ava Mirto and Amanda Clark (LH) 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Fabian and Kaitlyn Bergers (S) defeat Meredith Loughlin and Emma Grindell (LH) 6-0, 6-2.

Golf

Vin DeFeo’s round of 35 earned medalist honors when Shelton defeated Notre Dame-West Haven 152-169 at Brownson. Cam St. Pierre shot 37, Tyler Pearson 40, and Nate Eckert 40 for the 7-3 Gaels. Carinna Anastasio shot 41. Pearson shared medalist honors with Fairfield Prep’s Charlie Duffy when the Jesuits topped the Gaels 149-161 at Brownson. The duo shot matching 36s on the par 34 course. DeFeo shot 38, Pierre 42, and Eckert 45.

Boys’ tennis

Shelton defeated Wilbur Cross 5-2. Singles: Adam Klein (S) def. J.J. O'Garro (WC) 6-2, 6-4; Chase Gruber (S) def. Young In Kim (WC) 6-2, 6-4; Ben Rhodes (S) def. Adam Sharqawe (WC) 6-3, 6-2; Jayden Rivera (WC) def. Gino Sorrentino (S) 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Jack Mackniak and Jack Parkes (S) def. Mario Berrios and Sofia Bedoya Rose (WC) 6-3, 6-2; Eddie Granados and Ryan Ouloul (S) def. Sam Heenan and Cassius Morgan Coe (WC) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Krish Patel and Ahilya Singh (WC) def. Timmy Tron and Derek Bratz (S) 6-3, 6-3.