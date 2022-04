John Quevedo had 24 assists and 10 digs when Shelton topped Norwich Free Academy 25-15, 25-17, 25-16. Alex Mallozzi (12 kills, 12 digs), Jubei D’Amato (8 kills 2 blocks, 1 dig), Nate Foss (6 aces, 11 digs) and Evan Murrell (4 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace) helped the Gaels. Mallozzi (26 digs), Thomas Kopec (19 kills, 10 digs) and Murrell (15 digs) led the way in a 30-28, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 win against Xavier. Shelton is 6-2. Xavier 7-3,.

Vinny DeFeo was medalist with a 37 in Shelton’s 168-183 win over Xavier at Highland Golf Club. Tyler Pearson 39, Cam St. Pierre 42, and Nathan Eckert 50 helped the Gaels improve to 3-0 in a meeting of unbeaten squads.

Girls’ tennis

Lauralton Hall swept Shelton. Singles: Audrey Ulrich (LH) def. Emily Carlin, 6-1, 6-2; Mariesofia Romaniello def. Sammi McCook, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Seward def. Katie Nam, 6-3, 6-1; Gabriella Coppola (LH) def. Katrina Hatfield, 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Kallie Horan/Chelsea Larke (LH) def. Sophia Fede/Emily Ahern, 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Marsden/Lily Garate (LH) def. Gizel Moonrose/Jamie Abate, 6-0, 6-1; Madison Greenspan/Sophia Ricci.

Boys’ tennis

Shelton lost 4-3 to North Haven. Singles: Lucas de Lencastre (NH) def Adam Klein 6-3, 6-0; Ben Rudikoff (NH) def Chase Graber 6-0, 6-0; Ben Rhodes (S) def Seth Tobin 6-2, 6-2; Billy Lipinski (NH); def Anthony Rivera 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Jack Mackniak and Jack Parkes (S) def Justin Geremia and Nathan Oh 6-0, 6-4; Eddie Granados and Ryan Ouloul (S) def Alex Ranciato and Evan Looney 6-2; 4-6, 10-8 Super tiebreaker; Parthiv Patel and Jonathan Chin (NH) def Giancarlo Sorrentino and Derek Bratz 6-4, 7-5.

Boys’ lacrosse

C.J. Turco, Jake Zaccagnini and Jake Gigliotti each scored two goals in an 8-7 loss to North Haven. Charlie DiLieto had a goal. Zaccagnini had three assists and Gigliotti one. Jeff Wojtowicz made 13 saves.

Girls’ lacrosse

Shelton’s Scarlet Hajducky, Avalina Maurati and Isabella Vasser scored goals in a 14-3 loss to Foran (7-1). Allison Wurms had five saves.