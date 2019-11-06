Haley Oko, David Niski SCC Scholar Athletes

Haley Oko and David Niski have been named Shelton’s SCC Scholar Athlete for the fall season.

Haley Oko

Oko is a four-year varsity member of the girls’ soccer team, indoor track and outdoor track teams, where she serves as a captain. An SCC All-Academic, she carries a class rank of 8th out of 357 and holds a grade point average of 4.40.

“Haley is an excellent leader and committed to being her very best at just about everything she attempts,” Shelton girls’ soccer coach Marvin Miller said. “She sets a high personal standard for herself in athletics, and so it should be no surprise that she sets equally high standards for herself when it comes to academics. Haley is very goal oriented and pursues achieving them with enthusiasm. I'm fortunate to have such a leader and outstanding role model in our program.”

Oko is a member of the SCC All-Academic team. A Book & Achievement Award winner, she is in the Spanish National Honor Society, the National Honor Society and is on the SHS Class Act Sportsmanship Committee.

Treasurer of the Best Buddies Club and a member of the SHS Unified Track team, Oko is a volunteer coach with SYSO and the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Boys & Girls Club.

David Niski

Niski’s accomplishments in sports are as varied as his achievements in the classroom, where he holds a 3.96 grade point average.

A four-year member of the football team, he is captain and MVP of the boys’ volleyball team where he was first team All-SCC and was named to the Connecticut Coaches Association’s All-State team. Niski has also been a Unified basketball partner for three years.

“David is everything you can ask for in a student athlete/football player,” Shelton football coach Jeff Roy said. “He always gives his very best and is a true team player both on the field and in the classroom.”

Niski, president of the senior class, is a three-time member of the SCC All-Academic team. He is Academic All-State, a member of the World Language Italian Honor Society, the National Honor Society and has been on the SHS Robotics team for four years.

Niski is on the SHS Class Act Sportsmanship Committee, the SHS weightlifting team, the Italian Club and is a Shelton Special Olympics volunteer. A Book & Achievement awardee, he is a Church Youth group mentor.

The SCC Scholar Athlete of the Month program is sponsored by Great Blue and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.