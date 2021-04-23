Skip to main content
Hand boys tennis tops Shelton to stay unbeaten

Unbeaten Daniel Hand defeated host Shelton 7-0 in an SCC boys’ tennis match on Friday.

Singles

1. Sebastian Lowey def. Archit Bhargava, (6-0) (6-0)

2. David Levchenko def. Ben Rhodes, (6-1) (6-0)

3. Elliott Booth def. Adam Klein, (6-1) (6-0)

4. Max Gulla def. Jasper Southam, (6-0) (6-0)

Doubles

1. Reilly Jyar & Will Decharbert def. Carson Rhodes & Suhaas Nadella, (6-0) (6-1)

2. Matt Vetter & Will Fumex def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-1) (6-0)

3. John Van Ostenbridje & Patrick Hennessey def. Ryan Ouloul & Edward Granados, (6-0) (6-0)

