Hand boys tennis tops Shelton to stay unbeaten

Unbeaten Daniel Hand defeated host Shelton 7-0 in an SCC boys' tennis match on Friday. Singles 1. Sebastian Lowey def. Archit Bhargava, (6-0) (6-0) 2. David Levchenko def. Ben Rhodes, (6-1) (6-0) 3. Elliott Booth def. Adam Klein, (6-1) (6-0) 4. Max Gulla def. Jasper Southam, (6-0) (6-0) Doubles 1. Reilly Jyar & Will Decharbert def. Carson Rhodes & Suhaas Nadella, (6-0) (6-1) 2. Matt Vetter & Will Fumex def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-1) (6-0) 3. John Van Ostenbridje & Patrick Hennessey def. Ryan Ouloul & Edward Granados, (6-0) (6-0)