Haniger homers in 3rd straight game, Mariners top Bosox 5-4 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 1:48 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run home run with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday night.
The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, thanks, in part, to four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox.