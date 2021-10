Shelton field hockey defeated North Haven 1-0 and Lyman Hall 3-0. Coach Bill Maloney was proud of his team’s response to an 0-4 start to the season.

“The girls were excited with the back-to-back wins,” Maloney said. “We were hoping to make it three in a row, but we lost 1-0 to Sheehan. We had three starters out and it was close.”

Lucy Persson scored the goal versus North Haven. Scarlet Hajducky and Katie Bergers had assists. Maddie Cyr put up a clean sheet in goal.

Erin Kovarczi tallied two goals and Tiffany Montoya one in the victory over Lyman Hall. Cyr again left a blank slate.

“Maddie is doing a great job for us,” Maloney said of Cyr. “Jackie Jenco is the rock of our defense with senior Caroline Richmond. We also alternate two juniors in on defense, Lillian Marini and Zoe Peso-Candelario.”

Jackie Jenco, Rachel Kiman and Amanda Kiman are captains.

“The Kiman sisters anchor our midfield, one on each side,” Maloney said. “Scarlet Hajducky, a sophomore, Lucy Persson, a junior, and Katelyn Horn, a sophomore, all play the midfield. Our attack is all juniors with Erin Kovarczi, she has scored two goals, Tiffany Montoya and Katie Bergers.”

Maloney was pleased with how players worked in the offseason.

“Many girls did GRIT Conditioning Summer Camp. It has paid off,” he said. “They made that commitment, and those girls are in great physical shape. These players are fantastic. They work hard. We just have got to work on our skills. The hustle and energy are there.

“We are winning games we are supposed to win,” Maloney said about playing up to an opponent’s level. “Now we want to get to take another step and beat a team that has been above us (in the standings).”

