Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons 115-105 NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 10:44 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.