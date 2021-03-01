Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Bruce Brown had 23 for Brooklyn, which bounced back after a loss to Dallas on Saturday ended its eight-game win streak.

The Spurs closed the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to force overtime, with 3-pointers by Lonnie Walker IV and Patty Mills and a driving layup by DeMar DeRozan.

Dejounte Murray then tied the game at 108 to close regulation after initially losing the ball near the 3-point line while attempting to drive to the paint. Murray was able to gather the loose ball behind him, quickly turning and rising to hit a 21-footer with Harden defending as time expired.

Brooklyn scored the first eight points of overtime to regain command and went on to win a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002.

DeRozan had 22 points and 11 assists, while Murray and Walker each had 19 points. All five starters scored in double figures for San Antonio.

Playing just their second game since being sidelined for two weeks by health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, the Spurs got off to a sluggish start against the active Nets.

San Antonio is still without Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Devin Vassell and Quinndary Weatherspoon, who are sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Nets were not at full strength either, with All-Star Kevin Durant missing his eighth straight game with a left hamstring strain.

But Brooklyn still has Harden and the former Houston Rockets guard continued to torment San Antonio.

The Nets had 17 assists on their first 20 baskets, with Harden assisting on 10. Brooklyn finished with 35 assists while shooting 47 for 100 from the field.

Nic Claxton added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Nets.

Nets: Durant has not played since scoring 20 points in 33 minutes against Golden State on Feb. 13. … Irving and Harden held up tip-off momentarily to greet and speak to Popovich. Irving first spoke to the veteran Spurs coach and then Harden joined in as the trio enjoyed some laughter during a brief conversation.

Spurs: The Spurs announced fans can return to the AT&T Center beginning March 12 against Orlando. Attendance had been limited to family members and staff previously. Seating will be limited to 3,200 fans initially. … Murray collected his 700th career assist in his 215th game with the Spurs. In franchise history, only Tony Parker, Johnny Moore, Andre Robertson, Johnny Dawkins and Willie Anderson have more assists in that span.

