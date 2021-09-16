Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 10:29 p.m.
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a three-run home run against Chicago Cubs pitcher Rex Brothers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting an RBI-double against Chicago Cubs pitcher Manuel Rodriguez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius hits a two-run single against Chicago Cubs pitcher Manuel Rodriguez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago Cubs' Tommy Nance pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, reacts after striking out against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Hector Neris during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits a two-run single against Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper keeps earning those “MVP!” chants in Philly.
Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the Philadelphia Phillies’ 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with a three-run home run in the seventh.