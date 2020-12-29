Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue MATT SUGAM, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 9:29 p.m.
1 of6 Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., who sat out the game with an ankle injury, yells from the bench as a Purdue player shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist is at left. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Rutgers guard Jacob Young, front, and Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson, rear, go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a layup next to Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Rutgers coach Steve Pickiell gestures to his players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) tips the ball in as Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) defends against Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55), who goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J.. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 on Tuesday night without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.
Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.