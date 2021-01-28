Hart makes 33 saves, Raffl breaks tie as Flyers beat Devils Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 9:52 p.m.
1 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' Nate Prosser, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
2 of6 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) watches as teammate Ivan Provorov (9) defends against New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
3 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart reacts after a puck shot by New Jersey Devils' Damon Severson got past him for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
4 of6 Philadelphia Flyers' Nate Prosser celebrates as he skates back to the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
5 of6 New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates with Damon Severson (28) after Severson scored a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
6 of6 New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) stops a shot by Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carter Hart made 33 saves and fourth-line forward Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period in the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Captain Claude Giroux scored his first of the year and defenseman Nate Prosser had his first since April 2018 to help the Flyers sweep the two-game series in New Jersey against their Turnpike rivals.