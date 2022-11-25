Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

Alston 3-7 1-2 7, Welch 5-6 0-1 12, Kennedy 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 2-7 0-0 6, Schwieger 3-8 3-3 9, Dawson 0-3 2-4 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 4-5 0-0 8, Edwards 1-8 0-0 3, Hutson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling