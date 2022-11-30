Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Ajogbor 3-7 0-0 6, Ledlum 7-17 3-4 18, Nelson 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-9 2-3 13, Silverstein 1-5 1-2 3, Tretout 2-7 0-0 5, Hemmings 3-8 1-3 7, Okpara 1-4 2-3 4, Wojcik 0-3 0-0 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Filipowski 1-1 0-0 2, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 9-15 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling