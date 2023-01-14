Harvard 73, Columbia 51

Bedri 3-12 4-4 10, Odunowo 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-10 0-0 8, De La Rosa 4-9 5-5 15, McLean 1-4 2-2 5, Tavroff 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Murphy 0-4 0-0 0, Noland 2-6 0-1 4, J.Cooper 1-2 3-4 5, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 14-16 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling