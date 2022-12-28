Harvard 74, Maine 73, OT

Ajogbor 4-5 0-0 8, Ledlum 11-19 4-5 27, Nelson 2-6 1-2 6, Sakota 1-8 0-2 2, Silverstein 2-5 0-0 6, Tretout 6-8 4-6 17, Okpara 2-6 0-0 4, Hemmings 1-1 0-0 2, Wojcik 1-1 0-0 2, Simon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 9-15 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling