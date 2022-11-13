Harvard 92, Elon 77

Ajogbor 1-4 2-3 4, Ledlum 4-11 2-6 10, Nelson 8-12 3-3 23, Sakota 4-6 4-5 14, Silverstein 3-5 6-6 13, Lesmond 3-10 0-0 9, Okpara 1-1 3-3 5, Tretout 4-5 4-4 12, Wojcik 0-0 1-3 1, Hemmings 0-0 0-0 0, Filipowski 0-0 0-0 0, O'Neil 0-1 0-0 0, Pigge 0-0 1-2 1, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 26-35 92.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling