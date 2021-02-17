Hashimoto set to take over as Tokyo Olympic president STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 11:18 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Seiko Hashimoto appeared in seven Olympics — four Winter Olympics and three Summer Olympics. According to historian Dr. Bill Mallon, her seven appearances is the most by any “multi-season” athlete in the games.
Hashimoto was set to make even more history on Thursday in Japan, where women are still rare in the boardrooms and positions of political power.