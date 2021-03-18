Have we met? Familiar names in a new place, March Madness EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 4:27 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nobody will get a lump in their throat or start sizing up glass slippers for programs like these — Alabama, Illinois, Baylor.
They're not underdogs. They're hardly unknown. What they are is a group of new teams with well-recognized names in the NCAA Tournament, and they're hoping to keep making life hard on some of the programs that have long had a stranglehold on March.