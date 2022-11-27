Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

Love 4-6 1-2 9, Morgan 3-7 1-1 8, Davis 5-12 0-0 12, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 8-15 5-7 23, Gatkek 3-6 1-2 7, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Drinnon 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, D.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-12 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling