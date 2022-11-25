Hawaii 74, Sacramento St. 61

Mawein 3-5 0-0 6, McRae 5-11 1-1 11, Chappell 3-8 0-0 7, Hunt 3-5 0-0 7, Patterson 3-4 0-0 7, Marks 2-6 4-6 9, Wilbon 4-9 4-4 12, Choi Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 0-1 0-0 0, Holley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 9-11 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling