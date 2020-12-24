Hawaii beats Houston 28-14 in New Mexico Bowl -- in Texas Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 9:19 p.m.
Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau (53) holds up the trophy after the team's 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Hawaii coach Todd Graham gets doused after the team's 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) celebrate Muasau's interception in the third quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against Houston in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Hawaii defensive back Michael Washington (21) is tackled by Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (4) after an interception during the first quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Houston wide receiver Peyton Sawyer (83) looks to run around Hawaii defensive back Donovan Dalton (29) in the third quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Hawaii head coach Todd Graham talks to his team during a timeout in the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against Houston in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
Houston running back Kyle Porter (22) leaps over a tackle attempt by Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge (20) in the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Matt Strasen/AP
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Calvin Turner broke the New Mexico Bowl record with a 92-yard kickoff return had another long scoring play to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl.
The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.