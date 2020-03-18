The Hawks won The Senior Cousy basketball championship. Coached by Luke Riccio, who also won a championship in his years playing, the Hawks were led by Michael Wilson, Kyle St. Pierre, Jared Sedlock, and Billy Zaccagnini; (second row) coach Riccio, Conner McGuire, Tim Santos, John Riccio and Chris Zarro.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department
