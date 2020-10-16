Health Department probes outbreak linked to hockey rink

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health said Friday that it's investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of youth and adult recreational hockey and broomball teams in central Vermont.

The outbreak is linked to people who practiced or played at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier earlier this month, officials said. So far, the Health Department has identified 18 cases among players and several close contacts and most are in adults.

The department said its contract tracing team has been reaching out to anyone who may have been affected.

The Health Department recommends people with direct links the teams or the Civic Center and their close contacts get tested. A pop-up testing site is being opened on Saturday at the Barre Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials announced Thursday that the state is “pausing” all hockey activities at indoor rinks for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months.

Dr. Ben Chan, state epidemiologist, said the cases come from 23 different New Hampshire hockey organizations and teams, “and there are additional connections with out-of-state ice hockey organizations.”