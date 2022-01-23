Heat waste most of big lead, hold on to top Lakers 113-107 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 8:49 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler broke LeBron James' record for triple-doubles in a Miami uniform, Duncan Robinson scored 25 points and the Heat held on late to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Sunday night.
Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami, his 10th regular-season triple-double for the Heat — one more than James had in his four Miami seasons.