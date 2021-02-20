Hellems, Seabron lead balanced N.C. State past Wake Forest Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 4:59 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.
The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for N.C. State, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.