Herbert, Ekeler propel Chargers to 28-14 win over Raiders JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 5, 2021 Updated: Oct. 5, 2021 12:08 a.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tevaughn Campbell can't make the catch as he is hit by Las Vegas Raiders defender Hunter Renfrow during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, right, reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler hauls in a pass on his way to scoring a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright defends during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and scored twice and the Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Las Vegas Raiders from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-14 victory Monday night.
Los Angeles is 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders' loss means the Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's lone undefeated team after four weeks.