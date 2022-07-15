Hernández, Chapman, Manoah lead Toronto past depleted Royals IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 15, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman hit three-run home runs, Alek Manoah snapped a three-start winless streak with seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the depleted Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Friday night.
Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players and bolstered its roster with Triple-A and Double-A prospects. The Royals lost for the second time in seven games.