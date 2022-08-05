Hernández, Guerrero homer as Blue Jays beat Twins 9-3 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez dons a jacket to celebrate his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Emilio Pagan throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda is hit by a pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah that sends in a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline.