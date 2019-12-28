Hill-Mais' 21 pts. sparks Oakland past Detroit Mercy 84-71

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds as Oakland won its Horizon League opener by beating rival Detroit Mercy 84-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the Golden Grizzlies sixth straight over the Titans and snapped their current four-game losing streak.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (6-8, 1-0). Blake Lampman added 12 points and Kevin Kangu had six assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Titans' 27.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Oakland opponent this season.

Oakland totaled a season-best 46 points in the first half.

Antoine Davis had 24 points and six assists for the Titans (2-11, 0-1). Jordan Gorman added 15 points. Marquis Moore had 12 points.

Oakland faces Wright St. at home on Friday. Detroit faces Gonzaga on the road on Monday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com