Hill's late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110 on Wednesday night.
The Pelicans had the final possession of the game, and top scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both touched the ball. But it was second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who took the last shot from 3-point range. It rimmed out with a couple of seconds remaining and neither team could control the rebound before the final horn sounded.