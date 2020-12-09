Hillmon scores 25, No. 19 Michigan women beat Butler 93-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown scored 19 points and No. 19 Michigan beat Butler 93-54 on Wednesday.

Michelle Sidor added 16 points with four 3-pointers and Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and five assists for Michigan (5-0), which is off to its best start since opening 7-0 in the 2011-12 season. Hillmon was 10-of-13 shooting as the Wolverines shot 55.6% from the field.

Michigan made six 3-pointers in the second quarter — with three from Sidor — to help take a 22-point lead at the break.

Okako Adika had 17 points and six rebounds for Butler (0-3). Jaia Alexander added 13 points, on 4-of-15 shooting, and eight rebounds. All nine of Emilia Sexton's points came from beyond the 3-point line.

Michigan ended its non-conference portion of the schedule, and will face Illinois next Saturday. Butler is scheduled to face No. 15 Indiana on Sunday and third-ranked UConn on Tuesday.

