Hilton, Taylor lead Colts' 44-27 rout of fading Raiders GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 7:28 p.m.
1 of6 Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) celebrates after wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Indianapolis Colts celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores, and the Indianapolis Colts solidified their spot in the AFC playoff race with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Rivers passed for 244 yards and Taylor had a key 62-yard TD run for the Colts (9-4), who racked up 456 total yards while scoring on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.