Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1 LARY BUMP, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 11:44 p.m.
1 of9 Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21), Alexander Radulov, second from left, and Roope Hintz, center celebrate a goal scored by Hintz as Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) skates psst in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Edmonton Oilers' Duncan Keith (2) and Evan Bouchard (75) skate past as Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson, left rear, celebrates Joe Pavelski (16) and Roope Hintz, right, after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger takes a shot from the Edmonton Oilers just beneath the mask in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12), Luke Glendening (11) and Joel Kiviranta (25) celebrate a goal by Glendening as Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, left rear, and Cody Ceci (5) look on in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Colton Sceviour (70) takes control of the puck in front of Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn, rear, in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid takes a shot at as Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. STF/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.
Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games.