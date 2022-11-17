Hofstra 85, San Jose St. 76

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 2-5 8, Carlos 1-2 4-4 6, Dubar 3-9 1-2 8, Estrada 7-12 8-8 27, Thomas 6-11 0-0 15, Plotnikov 2-5 7-9 12, Marshall 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 25-49 24-30 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling