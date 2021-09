JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors led a powerful ground attack and the East Tennessee State defense stymied Delaware State in the Buccaneers' 38-6 victory on Saturday night.

Holmes gained 157 yards on 23 carries and Saylors added 109 yards on 11 carries as ETSU (3-0) piled up 309 rushing yards. Homes and Sanders scored twice each.