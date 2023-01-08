Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55

Dike 6-10 1-4 13, Faure 2-8 0-3 4, Andrews 1-10 4-4 7, Jones 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 1-6 0-0 2, Kuzemka 5-7 1-1 14, V.Ilic 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-14 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling