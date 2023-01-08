Skip to main content
Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 55

Dike 6-10 1-4 13, Faure 2-8 0-3 4, Andrews 1-10 4-4 7, Jones 4-9 1-2 11, Perry 1-6 0-0 2, Kuzemka 5-7 1-1 14, V.Ilic 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-14 55.

HOLY CROSS (6-11)

Gates 7-15 1-2 15, Batchelder 8-12 1-2 21, Dorsey 1-5 1-2 4, Montgomery 3-6 0-2 6, Octave 4-10 2-2 11, Kenney 2-2 0-0 4, Tse 1-1 0-0 2, Kirkwood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 5-10 63.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-19 (Kuzemka 3-5, Jones 2-3, Andrews 1-4, Brown 0-1, Faure 0-3, Perry 0-3), Holy Cross 6-15 (Batchelder 4-6, Octave 1-3, Dorsey 1-5, Kirkwood 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 32 (Dike 12), Holy Cross 24 (Gates 8). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 10 (Jones 3), Holy Cross 11 (Dorsey 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 15, Holy Cross 17. A_717 (3,600).

