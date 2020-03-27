Holy Trinity wins JV Diocesan basketball championship

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton captured the JV Diocesan Tournament boys’ basketball title.

“We have a great group of kids from Shelton,” head coach Kevin Parniawski said. “Our team was scheduled to represent the Bridgeport Diocese in the 2020 New England Championship in Vermont March 27-29, but the tournament has obviously been cancelled.

“We were 22-2 this season, and our two loses were by a total of four points. We won the All Saints Tournament in Norwalk by going 5-0. The boys were the champions of the St. Ann's League in Bridgeport with a 15-1 record.

“We played St. Thomas on March 11 for the Diocesan championship at the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport and won 34-17.”