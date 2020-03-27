Recommended Video:

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton captured the JV Diocesan Tournament boys’ basketball title.

“We have a great group of kids from Shelton,” head coach Kevin Parniawski said. “Our team was scheduled to represent the Bridgeport Diocese in the 2020 New England Championship in Vermont March 27-29, but the tournament has obviously been cancelled.

“We were 22-2 this season, and our two loses were by a total of four points. We won the All Saints Tournament in Norwalk by going 5-0. The boys were the champions of the St. Ann's League in Bridgeport with a 15-1 record.

“We played St. Thomas on March 11 for the Diocesan championship at the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport and won 34-17.”

  • Holy Trinity Catholic Academy in Shelton earned the Diocesan championship. Team members are David Parniawski, Ben Conelius, Cooper Bacca, Michael Perrotta, Alex Idarola, Jayden Hylton, Owen Gannon, Evan Balko and Ethan Nerkowski. Photo: Contributed Photo / Holy Trinity Catholic Academy / Shelton Herald

