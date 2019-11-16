Hopkins, UAB ground game chew up UTEP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP 37-10 on Saturday.

It was UAB’s 17th straight home win.

Hopkins’ rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.

Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.

UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.

Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.