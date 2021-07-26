Hoppe's 1st goal lifts US over Jamaica into Gold Cup semis July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 12:12 a.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.