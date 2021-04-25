Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5

DENVER (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night.

Nola (2-1), who threw a shutout against St. Louis on Sunday, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.

Héctor Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances.

It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.

Hoskins’ first drive, a two-run shot in the third, put Philadelphia ahead 2-1. The Phillies tacked on two more in the inning on a single by Didi Gregorius and a sacrifice fly.

The Rockies tied it on Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer in the fifth but Philadelphia struck again in the sixth. A two-out walk to Andrew McCutchen put runners on first and second, and Hoskins took Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) deep with a shot to right-center field.

Colorado scored a run in the eighth but had its three-game winning streak snapped.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Joe Girardi said LHPs Matt Moore and Jose Alvarado have been throwing on their own while on the COVID-19 protocol list. The plan is still for them to join the team in St. Louis on Monday. “They’ve been throwing against nets and stuff like that, trying to keep their arms going,” Girardi said. “We’ll have to decide where we are on Monday, but it’s possible they’ll be back with us." ... INF Brad Miller was available off the bench a day after being out with a stiff neck.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (strained left shoulder) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session. Colorado manager Bud Black said Freeland threw at 85% effort. Black also said INF Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring strain) took grounders in the outfield before the game.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 4.15 ERA) faces Colorado RHP Jon Gray (2-1, 2.42) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game weekend series.

