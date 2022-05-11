Hoskins homers again, slam leads Phillies past Mariners 4-2
TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — While a pair of rainouts threw the Philadelphia Phillies' schedule out of whack, those couple of days off ended up being exactly the time Rhys Hoskins needed to get going at the plate.
Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career and the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday.