Hosmer's 1st HR of season in 8-run burst, Padres beat Reds JEFF WALLNER , Associated Press April 26, 2022 Updated: April 26, 2022 11:23 p.m.
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits a three-run triple during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Reiver Sanmartin throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Padres won 9-6.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI groundout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
9 of9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent the San Diego Padres past the struggling Cincinnati Reds 9-6 Tuesday night.
“It's a great start to the road trip,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Hosmer's (homer) was the big blow in that inning, but the at-bats seemed to get better as we strung them along and we just passed the baton to the next guy.”